H.B. Fuller Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-54.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $697.64M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ful has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.