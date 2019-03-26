Lululemon Athletica Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lulu has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward.