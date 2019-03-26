Five Below, Inc. Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+33.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.4M (+19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, five has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.