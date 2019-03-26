WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) - $0.120.
WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) - $0.125.
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) - $0.135.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) - $0.080.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) - $0.045.
WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) - $0.115.
WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) - $0.085.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) - $0.110.
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) - $0.050.
Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 27; ex-div Mar. 26.
