Synnex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Mar. 26, 2019 5:35 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)SNXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (+28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, snx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.