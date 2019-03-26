UPS to use drones to transport medical samples

UPS (UPS +1.1% ) says it will partner with Matternet on a new logistics service to deliver medical samples via unmanned drones.

The program is taking place at WakeMed's flagship hospital and campus in the Raleigh, North Carolina area, with oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration and North Carolina Department of Transportation.

UPS says the program represents a major milestone for unmanned aviation in the United States.

Drone program details: "Throughout the WakeMed program, a medical professional will load a secure drone container with a medical sample or specimen – such as a blood sample – at one of WakeMed’s nearby facilities. The drone will fly along a predetermined flight path, monitored by a specially trained Remote Pilot-in-Command, to a fixed landing pad at WakeMed’s main hospital and central pathology lab."

