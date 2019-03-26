Evercore calls LiveRamp pullback "overdone"

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne says the LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) pullback in reaction to potential Google ad tool changes is "overdone."

Materne writes that while changes could impact LiveRamp, offline data and cookies are "just one piece of the puzzle as it relates to people based marketing."

He says the risk-reward balance remains favorable and thinks the pullback creates an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Rating maintained at Outperform with a $70 target.

RAMP is down 5.7% to $55.48.

Previously: Ad-tech firms drop as Google mulls Chrome ad changes (March 25)