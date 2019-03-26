Dominion to retire 10 coal- and gas-fired power units

Dominion Energy (D +0.9% ) says it plans to permanently shutter 10 of its older and less-efficient generating units in Virginia - mostly built to burn coal - by the end of this month, a significant step for the utility that once relied heavily on coal for energy production.

Dominion had placed the units on reserve last year with the possibility of coming back online.

The company does not yet have a plan for how each unit will be retired; some units will be dismantled but others might remain structurally in place if they are closely linked to working units.

Separately, Scotia Howard Weil's Andrew Weisel calls Dominion's recent analyst day "somewhere between underwhelming and disappointing," but many investors expected the updates to be "even worse."

Weisel is upbeat on the regulated utility outlooks at Vand Dominion Energy South Carolina, although the consolidated EPS growth outlook is soft vs. peers; the firm continues to rate D shares at Sector Perform with a $77 price target.