JPMorgan to pay for some NYC transit improvements

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.5% ) agrees to contribute to transit system improvements near its growing Manhattan headquarters after city official called on the bank to share more of the costs of its expansion, Bloomberg reports.

It will fund enhancements at Grand Central Terminal, including upgrades to the train shed located below JPMorgan's site.

The contribution will also help pay for a new entrance to Grand Central at 48th Street, according to Janno Lieber, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's chief development officer.

“They’re taking responsibility for a significant multimillion-dollar number for work impact to the Metro-North train shed, which needs repair," Lieber said.

Also, if any of JPMorgan's work affects MTA's budget or schedule, the bank will cover the additional cost, Lieber added.

A specific amount for the contribution wasn't disclosed.