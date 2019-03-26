Duke Energy eyes three new solar projects in Florida

Duke Energy (DUK +0.7% ) advances its plan to add more renewable energy to the grid, announcing plans for three new solar plants in Florida generating a combined 195 MW of power.

DUK says it seeks to build a 74.9 MW facility in Gilchrist County, a 45 MW facility in Highlands County and a 74.5 MW facility in Volusia County, with an overall cost of $252M; the first two facilities would begin operations in December, while the Volusia plant would begin operating during Q1 2020.

DUK says it filed a request with the Florida Public Service Commission to recover the estimated investment costs associated with the three projects.