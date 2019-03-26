Blackstone recapitalizes Servpro and gets a majority stake

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone (BX +1.4% ) have recapitalized Servpro and taken a majority stake in the franchisor of residential and commercial property damage restoration services.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

the Isaacson family will be re-investing along with Blackstone and will continue to be significant shareholders in the business.

Blackstone is making the investment through the company's Core Private Equity Strategy, which is designed to hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity.

