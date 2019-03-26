Sprint, T-Mobile jump as Delrahim reportedly open to merger argument

Sprint (S +1.1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.9% ) have spiked higher in the past few minutes after Fox's Charlie Gasparino says U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim is "open" to an argument the two companies are advancing for their $26B merger.

The two underdog carriers have been making the case that their deal should be approved in order to help the U.S. beat China to widespread mobile 5G adoption.

The deal must be approved at the FCC and Justice Dept. levels; Gasparino indicates that for the DOJ's part, Delrahim is receptive to that tack, while the FCC has paused its review of the merger until April 4 in order to take in new public comment.