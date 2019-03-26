Whistleblowers get $50M from SEC in JPMorgan case

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is awarding a total of $50M to two whistleblowers whose information helped the agency bring a successful enforcement action.

While the SEC didn't identify the company involved in the action, a lawfirm representing one of the whistleblowers said the information led to the SEC winning a $267M settlement from JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.8% ) over claims that it didn't disclose conflicts of interests to wealthy clients over the management of their money, Bloomberg reports.

In December 2015, JPMorgan agreed to pay more than $300M to the SEC and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

The bank admitted to disclosure failures from 2008 to 2013 at two of its units--its securities subsidiary and its nationally chartered bank--as part of the settlement.