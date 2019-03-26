PG&E's proposed bankruptcy bonus should be denied, U.S. Trustee says

PG&E (PCG -1.3% ) has not provided enough details to verify that no insiders will benefit from a 2019 bonus pool whose payouts could total as much as $350M, the U.S. Trustee says in an objection filed to stop the utility's proposed bankruptcy bonus program.

PG&E is seeking to pay bonuses to as many as ~10K workers to give them an incentive to help the company improve its safety record and reorganize while in bankruptcy.

The federal bankruptcy watchdog in San Francisco is seeking information about how much employees received from past bonus programs, the maximum amount any individual might get under the proposal and an explanation for why some recipients have titles such as "director" since insiders are not supposed to be eligible.

Wildfire victims who blame PG&E for damage to their homes and other property also are asking the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case to reject the bonus proposal.