China blocks canola shipments from Canadian Glencore unit, escalating feud

China's government says it is blocking canola shipments from a second Canada-based producer over alleged contamination issues, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between the two countries over a detained Huawei executive.

China’s General Administration of Customs says officials detected several hazardous organisms in canola shipments from Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) Viterra subsidiary.

China - a major market for Canadian canola that accounts for ~40% of Canada's exports of canola seed, oil and meal - is the sole country to raise a technical issue with the product, the Canola Council of Canada says.

Canola industry officials and China experts say Beijing’s canola moves are part of efforts to persuade Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou.