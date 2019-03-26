Fannie, Freddie pare gains as Senate looks at mortgage finance

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) pared gains as senators and witnesses discussed the mortgage finance system.

Freddie Mac, which had risen as much as 5.3% in today's session, ended the day up 4.1%, while Fannie's 5.0% gain was trimmed to 3.8%.

"Nothing we heard... convinced us that Congress is ready to act," Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote in a note.

Seiberg noted limited interest from Republicans and the "price to get key progressives on board with GSE reform is too expensive.

Several industry witnesses, including Moody's economist Mark Zandi and former FHFA head Edward DeMarco said recap and release shouldn't be an option.

