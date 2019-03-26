Stocks end higher but pare back early gains

Stocks recovered some of their sharp declines from late last week but finished well short of their morning highs, as fears of a slowing economy continue to dampen sentiment.

"There's lots of angst about global economic growth. That's understandable because it has been slowing significantly since early 2018," says Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly after several days of sharp declines, with the benchmark 10-year yield now at 2.41%, down a basis point and well off its 2.61% before the Fed signaled a more dovish policy stance last Wednesday.

But the two-year and 10-year yields both had been up as much as 4 bps before performing a steady retreat that coincided with the pullback in equities; the two-year yield closed a basis point higher at 2.26%.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors finished higher, led by energy (+1.4%), financials (+1.3%) and information technology (+0.6%).

WTI May crude oil closed +1.9% to $59.94/bbl.