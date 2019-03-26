Harvey Schwartz didn't interview for Wells Fargo CEO spot: CNBC

Harvey Schwartz has considered a number of career options since leaving Goldman Sachs last year, but taking the role of CEO at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) wasn't one of them, CNBC reports, citing two people close to Schwartz.

The two said the former president and co-COO of Goldman didn't interview for the job, as was reported in the New York Post last week.

Wells Fargo had denied the report at the time.

