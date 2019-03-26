Veon -1.9% as it announces Telenor offering 85M shares

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is off 1.9% postmarket after announcing that shareholder Telenor East Holding II (OTCPK:TELNY) is offering up to 85M shares for sale.

That makes up 4.9% of total Veon equity; Telenor's current Veon stake sits at 257M ADS, or 14.6% overall.

Veon won't receive any proceeds from the sale and it won't result in any dilution.

It's the latest in a series of Veon share sales by the Norwegian telecom, which offered up sales in September 2016, April 2017 and September 2017.