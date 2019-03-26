Jazz Pharma's JZP-258 successful in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) JZP-258 for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients with narcolepsy met the primary endpoint.

The study demonstrated that patients who continued to receive JZP-258 experienced statistically significantly less weekly cataplexy attacks compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint of the change in a sleepiness scale called ESS was also met.

On the safety front, treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) that occurred in at least 5% of patients included headache, nausea, dizziness, cataplexy, nasopharyngitis, decreased appetite, influenza, diarrhea and vomiting. Two patients in the treatment group experienced serious TRAEs.

JZP-258 is an oxybate compound like Xyrem (sodium oxybate) but with 92% less sodium.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Data from this trial and an ongoing open-label extension study will support a U.S. marketing application.