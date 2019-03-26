The exurbs are back

via Laura Kusisto at the WSJ

Less than 10 years ago, 4 out of 5 homeowners in Maricopa, AZ (35 miles from downtown Phoenix) were underwater, and just 110 permits for new homes were issued. Fast forward to 2018, and nearly 1K permits were issued.

According to the NAHB, single-family construction in the exurbs was up almost 7% Y/Y in 2018 vs. less than 3% growth for home-building overall.

Kusisto notes exurban construction booms are a late-cycle phenomenon as supply closer to central business districts gets constrained and less affordable.

Among those profiting is Scottsdale-based Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), which recently shifted its strategy from upscale homes in the suburbs to starter homes in the exurbs. “You can stand on principle and say, ‘I’m not going to these farther-out suburbs.’ Well, good luck,” says CEO Steven Hilton.