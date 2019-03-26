CBL to suspend dividends payable in Q3 and Q4

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) falls 1.1% in after-hours trading after announcing it will suspend payment of its common dividend for two quarters under a proposed class-action settlement that alleged the shopping center owner overcharged tenants at bulk metered malls for electricity.

CBL denies all allegations. It said it believes the the proposed settlement is in CBL's and its shareholders' best interests, considering a trial was set to start on April 2 and the potential cost of an adverse resolution of litigation.

Under the settlement, CBL is required to set aside a fund with monetary and non-monetary value of $90M to be disbursed to class members.

The suspension of the dividend will preserve ~$26M in cash at the current quarterly dividend rate.

CBL believes it will satisfy all required REIT distributions for the 2019 taxable year.

The company anticipates resuming a quarterly distributions with its dividend payable in January 2020 in an amount to be determined at the time.

