Lilly teams up with ImmuNext in autoimmune diseases

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) enters into a global licensing and research collaboration with privately held ImmuNext aimed at a novel preclinical target that could treat autoimmune disorders by regulating immune cell metabolism.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will pay ImmuNext $40M upfront, up to $565M in milestones and tiered mid-single-digit-to-low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Lilly will own an exclusive global license to the candidate. Their research partnership will be in effect for three years.

The Lebanon, NH-based biotech is also collaborating with Roche and Sanofi.