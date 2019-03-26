ITC's second decision sides with Apple

Update: Here's a link to the notice from the ITC. The decision, like the one early, still needs to go before the full commission for review.
Original post: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) escapes an iPhone ban in the second U.S. International Trade Commission decision today in its patent battle with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).
The judge rules that Qualcomm's patent related to the battery-saving feature is invalid.
Headlines only for now will update with more information.
Previously: U.S. trade court recommends iPhone ban (March 26)
