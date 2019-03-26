Oxford Square Capital starts notes offering

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) starts a public offering of notes, which are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Proceeds to primarily fund investments in debt securities and CLO investments in accordance with its investment objectives and for other general corporate purposes.

May use a portion of net proceeds to repay debt under its existing credit facility; as of March 25, Oxford Square had $77.4M of debt outstanding under the credit facility.

Previously: Oxford Square Capital -4.6% after NAV slides 12% during Q4 (Feb. 28)