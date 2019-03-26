AXA Equitable names new chairman after AXA SA's stake shrinks

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) names Ramon de Oliveira independent chairman of AXA Equitable Holdings' and AllianceBernstein's boards, effective immediately.

AXA Equitable Holdings is comprised of two principal franchises--AXA Equitable Life and AllianceBernstein.

Board appointments follow the close of AXA SA's third offering of shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, reducing its holdings to a minority position.

Kristi Matus and Bertram Scott, who have been subsidiary board members, join the AXA Equitable board.

Karima Silvent, AXA global head of human resources, and Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge, AXA France CFO, will leave the AXA Equitable board.

