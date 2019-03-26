U.S. crude supply rose 2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.97M barrels of oil for the week ending March 22, vs. a draw of 2.13M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.5M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 4.3M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $59.96/bbl in electronic trading, barely changed from today's $59.94 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX