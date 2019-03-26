XHR +5.2%; CRR -7.3% after S&P index moves

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is up 5.2% after hours as it's one of the companies making moves in the latest S&P index changes.

The company is moving into the SmallCap 600, where it will replace Trex (NYSE:TREX), which is moving up into the MidCap 400. Trex will be replacing Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI), set to be acquired by Renesas Electronics. TREX is down 1.7% postmarket.

That move is effective before the open on Monday, April 1.

In bigger index moves, the spin-off of Dow (DOW) from DowDuPont will be added to the S&P 500 before the open on Tuesday, April 2, and making room for it is Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), moving down to the MidCap 400.

There it will replace Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), which will drop down to the SmallCap 600 and boot out Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR). PBI is up 1.7% after hours; CRR has slid 7.3% .

Dow will also be added to the S&P 100, replacing Halliburton there.