Gildan Activewar -3% after warning of writeoff from distributor's liquidation

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) -3.4% after-hours on news it expects to take a $19M-$23M charge during Q1 related to the impairment of a trade receivable from Heritage Sportswear, a distributor that is expected to be liquidated.

GIL says the charge will reduce Q1 adjusted EPS guidance to the $0.14-$0.16 range after previously forecasting EPS of $0.24-$0.26; for the full year, GIL sees EPS of $1.90-$2.00 compared to previous guidance of $2.00-$2.10.

GIL says annual sales guidance remains unchanged, as the ~$60M/year business with Heritage will be mostly absorbed by other wholesale distributors within the channel.