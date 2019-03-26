Enzo Biochem +23.5% as holder raises stake, presses strategic review

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is up 23.5% after hours, in relatively light trading so far, after shareholder Roumell Asset Management notes in a filing that it's boosted its stake to 4% and is seeking a review of strategic options.

Roumell had about 2.34% of the company as of the end of 2018.

In a letter to the board, Roumell says "The stock price has declined by nearly 70% since the beginning of 2018. In fact, Enzo’s stock trades below where it traded 20 years ago. We believe the time has come for the Board to recognize that the company is too small to be successful on its own."

"We believe it’s likely that the company’s enviable product and IP portfolio would be better suited in a larger company’s hands, where Enzo’s promising AmpiProbe platform can go to market more efficiently and quickly," Roumell continues.