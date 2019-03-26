No analyst rates Abiomed a Sell but shares plunge to three month low

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) plunged another 8.7% on heavy volume in today's trade to cap a 16% swoon over the past four sessions to its lowest price since December, sending the stock below both its 50- and 100-day moving averages.

ABMD does not have a single Sell or even a Hold rating from any of the 11 analysts who cover the medical device maker, according to Bloomberg data, and the average price target of $435 is or more than 50% above the stock's $286 closing price today.

Among the most confident analysts is Piper Jaffray's Matt O’Brien, who is telling investors to “step up” and add to positions in “the most open-ended growth story in med tech.”

Piper blames the stock's weakness over the past six months on “confusion about the company’s STEMI study,” and ABMD said in a filing post-market Friday that William Bolt, senior VP of quality, regulatory and clinical operations, would leave the company next month after 37 years.

Short interest in ABMD is running at ~2.5% of the shares freely available to trade, down from a recent peak above 2.65%, according to S3 Partners data.