GE Capital to pay $49M in Petters Ponzi scheme settlement

GE Capital (NYSE:GE) agrees to pay $49M to settle allegations it covered up the $2B Ponzi scheme perpetrated by convicted fraudster Thomas Petters.

A bankruptcy trustee hunting money for investors in two Florida hedge funds that lost $650M when the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008 had accused GE Capital of conspiring to commit fraud by keeping quiet in 2000 when its employees allegedly discovered Petters was operating the scheme.

GE Capital was a lender to businesses controlled by Petters starting in 1998; when it allegedly discovered the Ponzi scheme, the trustee says it struck a deal to be repaid and wrote a recommendation letter that Petters and his colleagues used to lure more investors and keep the Ponzi scheme going.