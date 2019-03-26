EPA chief Wheeler recuses himself from Pebble Mine project

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler has formally recused himself from any agency action related to Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NAK -0.7% ) Pebble Mine, after criticism that his former law firm had lobbied for the developer of the mine.

Wheeler added the project to an updated recusal statement, two years after his former employer, Faegre Baker Daniels, arranged a meeting between former EPA head Scott Pruitt and mine developer Pebble LP.

Weeks after the meeting, Pruitt moved to withdraw proposed mining restrictions that would have made it very difficult for Pebble Mine to secure a Clean Water Act permit.

The EPA still could move to lift restrictions on the project; in the meantime, the Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comments on a draft environmental impact statement analyzing the mine.