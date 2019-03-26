Lynas brushes off $1.1B takeover bid from Wesfarmers

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) rejects the unsolicited A$1.5B (US$1.1B) takeover offer from Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF), saying it will not engage with the company on its “highly conditional” proposal.

Among the offer conditions is that the deal is subject to “ensuring that relevant operating licenses in Malaysia are in force and will remain in force for a satisfactory period following completion of the transaction.”

Analysts say the unique nature of Lynas as the largest rare earths producer outside of China could spark a bidding war for the company; CLSA mining analyst Dylan Kelly think Lynas is worth at least A$2.5B.