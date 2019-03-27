Boeing, Capitol Hill shine spotlight on 737 MAX

It's a big day for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and federal aviation safety regulators as they try to rebuild trust following two deadly crashes of 737 MAX airliners.

Boeing has scheduled a briefing for about 200 pilots and airline representatives in Renton, Washington - home of the 737 assembly complex - where it's expected to outline software changes that controls a system designed to automatically prevent a mid-flight stall.

A Senate panel in Washington, D.C. will also question the acting head of the FAA, the DOT's inspector general and the head of the NTSB about how thoroughly the MCAS system was tested and what will be done to assure that any fixes work.