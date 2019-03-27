China's industrial profits plunge most since 2011

China's industrial firms posted their worst slump in profits since late 2011 in the first two months of this year, which slumped 14% Y/Y to 708B yuan ($106B), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Beijing has already propped the manufacturing industry by cutting the value-added tax, increasing infrastructure spending and reducing direct government intervention, but more support measures may now be on the horizon.

Shanghai +0.9% to 3,023.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF, QQQC-OLD, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YXI, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, CHIH, CHIK, CHIL, CHIR, CHIS, CHIU, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN