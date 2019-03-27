American Water Works downgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder downgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Market Perform from Outperform.

Raises price target to $111 from $109. Implies 3.5% upside.

Says AWK is "well positioned to capitalize on favorable industry dynamics which should lead to above average rate base, EPS and DPS growth."

"Our Market Perform rating reflects the fact that shares trade at roughly in-line P/E multiples to water utility peers on our 19-21E EPS which we believe is reasonable.

"While we consider AWK’s EPS (8.5-9.0%) and dividend (9%) growth prospects as well as management team best in class for the water industry (as well as top tier for our utility coverage in general), takeout and liquidity/scarcity premiums that are arguably embedded in the water median multiple should not apply to AWK."