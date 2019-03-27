Draghi: Eurozone 'soft path' doesn't mean recession

A temporary slowdown in the eurozone does not necessarily foreshadow a serious recession, according to ECB President Mario Draghi.

"During the four euro area business cycle expansions since 1970, there have been 50 soft patches - defined as a two-quarter growth slowdown - and only four recessions. In fact, the euro area faced an analogous situation in 2016, when the economy also went through a soft patch triggered by a contraction in world trade. At that time, the strength of the domestic economy was able to shield the recovery from external uncertainties."