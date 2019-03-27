Parliament attempts to break Brexit deadlock

U.K. lawmakers today will vote on competing visions of Brexit using paper ballots that will let them back as many proposals as they like, including holding a second referendum or staying in the EU's customs unions and single market.

Theresa May, which speaks later at a private meeting of Conservative MPs, doesn’t necessarily have to abide by anything the lawmakers decide, meaning things could soon get pretty complicated.

In a boost for May, however, hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg yesterday described her deal as better than no Brexit at all.

FTSE 100 +0.2% ; Sterling flat at $1.3204.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP