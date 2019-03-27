iQIYI prices offering of $1.05B convertible senior notes

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) has priced its previously announced offering of $1.05B of convertible senior notes due April 1, 2025.

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $150M of notes.

Net proceeds will be used to pay the costs of the capped call transactions and the remainder of the proceeds to expand and enhance its content offerings, to strengthen its technologies, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.00% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2019.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about March 29.

