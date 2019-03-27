McEwen Mining announces $25M registered direct offering

Institutional investor, and certain directors and officers of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), including Rob McEwen to purchase Units of the Company for gross proceeds of $25M in a registered direct offering.

Each Unit is priced at $1.55 and consists of a share of common stock and one-half of a warrant to purchase common stock.

Net proceeds will be used to fully fund company's current mining projects and exploration prospects, for additional operating capital and for general working capital purposes.

The offering is expected to close on March 29.