Futures turn lower as yield curve further inverts

Positive for most of the overnight session, U.S. futures are now dipping into the red, with the DJIA pointing to a 73 point loss at he open and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down 0.2% .

German 10-year yields, already below zero percent since Friday, fell further into negative territory, while the U.S. bond yield curve remained inverted.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is currently down 4 bps to 2.37%

