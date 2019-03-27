Centene to acquire WellCare for $17.3B

Centene (NYSE:CNC) has agreed to acquire WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) for $305.39 per share in cash and stock representing a total transaction value of $17.3B.

Under the terms of the deal, WellCare shareholders will receive $120 in cash plus 3.38 CNC shares for each WCG shares owned, representing about a 32% premium over its March 26 closing price.

The combined company, with a major footprint in government-sponsored healthcare programs, will have about 22M members across all 50 states. Pro forma revenues should be ~$97B this year while EBITDA should be ~$5B.

Centene will primarily fund the cash portion with debt financing. Its debt-to-capital ratio will be ~40% afterward.

The companies will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am to discuss the tie-up.