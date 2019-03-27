Southwest -2.5% after cutting capacity guidance

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posts a guidance update.

The carrier now expects capacity growth of ~1% in Q1 vs. +3.5% to +4.0% prior range due to 9.4K cancellations from what it calls unanticipated events and weather factors.

Southwest confirms that it is in the process of temporarily relocating its MAX aircraft to a third-party facility and implementing an enhanced storage program. Management says it's in the process of temporarily relocating Southwest's MAX aircraft to a third-party facility and implementing an enhanced storage program.

SEC Form 8-K