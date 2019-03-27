Equifax, FICO team up to sell consumer data to banks

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), creator of the FICO credit score, are teaming up to provide consumers' data to financial institutions through Data Decisions Cloud, an end-to-end data and analytics suite.

The suite of products integrates Equifax's Ignite platform differentiated data and analytic management with FICO Cloud applications and FICO Decision Management Suite, a digital decisioning platform.

The combination is intended to address risk, marketing, and fraud to enable financial institutions to meet consumers' needs faster and precisely.

