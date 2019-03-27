FDA OKs Novartis' MS med Mayzent

The FDA approves Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Mayzent (siponimod) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome (defined as a first episode of neurologic symptoms that lasts at least 24 hours and is caused by inflammation or demyelination in the central nervous system), relapsing remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Secondary progressive MS is a debilitating form of the disorder characterized by progressive and irreversible neurological disability.

Market launch should commence in about a week. Patients will not require a first dose observation unless they have certain pre-existing cardiac conditions.

MS-related tickers: Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG); Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY); Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY); Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB); Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS); Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB); Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA); MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV); Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS); BrainStorm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI); GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH); Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA); TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)