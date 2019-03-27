BioLineRx +16% on positive data from late stage GENESIS trial

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) reports that hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) mobilized by BL-8040 in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) were successfully engrafted in all 11 patients participating in the Part 1, lead-in period of the GENESIS Phase 3 trial.

The trial compares BL-8040 and G-CSF to G-CSF alone, in mobilization of HSCs for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.

Results of the first 11 patients show that 9/11 patients (82%) reached the primary endpoint threshold of ≥ 6x106 CD34 cells/kg with only one dose of BL-8040 and in up to 2 apheresis sessions.

7/11 patients (64%) reached the threshold of ≥ 6x106 CD34 cells/kg in a single apheresis session only.

Also, successful engraftment was observed, with time to engraftment and graft durability comparable to standard of care mobilization regimens.