More on Titan Machinery's Q4 mixed results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reports equipment revenue rose 7.8% to $283.99M in Q4.

Parts revenue grew 7.8% to $43.87M.

Service revenue fell 1.4% to $18.83M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $223.27M (+9.2%); Construction: $86.43M (+2.5%); International: $49.95M (+2.9%).

Gross margin rate increased 10 bps to 15.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 9.8% to $6.75M.

Operating expense rate +10 bps to 15%.

FY2020 Guidance: Agriculture sales: flat; Construction sales: +0% to +5%; International sales: +10% to +15%; Diluted EPS: $0.50 to $0.70; Adjusted EPS: $0.75 to $0.95.

