Lennar saw "choppiness" in Q1 but sees housing market improving

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) fiscal Q1 EPS of 74 cents, missing the average analyst estimate of 76 cents, improves from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2019, revenue rose 30% to $3.87B from $2.98B a year ago; compares with consensus estimate of $4.10B.

Lennar slips 0.4% in premarket trading.

Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller says the company "continued to see choppiness in the marketplace" during the quarter, but sequentially throughout Q1 saw "increased interest in new home purchases as part of an improving and stabilizing housing market."

Q1 new home deliveries rose to 8,802 homes from 6,734, and average sales price of homes increased to $410,000 from $393,000 a year ago, primarily from the CalAtlantic acquisition.

Sales incentives offered to homebuyers in Q1 were $25,300 per home delivered, or 5.8% of homes sales revenue, vs. $25,000 per home delivered, or 5.6%, in Q4 2018 and vs. $22,300 per home, or 5.4% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 11:00 AM.

Previously: Lennar misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (March 27)