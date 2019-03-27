Westlake Partners to increase stake in Westlake Chemical OpCo for $201M

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) agrees to acquire an additional 4.5% limited partner interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP for $201M.

WLKP says it will finance the acquisition with borrowings under its revolving credit facility and the proceeds of a private placement of ~2.9M common units; WLKP believes there will be no further need to access the equity capital markets during 2019.

The acquisition raises WLKP's limited partner interest in OpCo to 22.8% from 18.3%; OpCo’s assets are comprised of three ethylene production facilities which sell 95% of its output to Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK)